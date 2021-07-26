Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 11,210 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 386,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $51.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

