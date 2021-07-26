Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $91,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

