Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596,197 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.22 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $46.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

