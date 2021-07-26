Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,275 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

