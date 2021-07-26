Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $100.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

