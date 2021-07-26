Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,587 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.16% of Jiya Acquisition worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JYAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

JYAC opened at $9.84 on Monday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.