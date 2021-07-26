Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8,731.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.33.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at $50,442,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,447.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,714,742. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $414.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $415.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.