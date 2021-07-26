Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE opened at $177.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

