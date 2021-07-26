Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ebix worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ebix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ebix in the first quarter valued at $170,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX opened at $29.46 on Monday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $911.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.