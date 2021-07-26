Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,317,307 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $188.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $189.64.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

