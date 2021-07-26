Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,368,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $148.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

