Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

