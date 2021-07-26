Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.19% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $177,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at $132,213,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $54.76 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

