Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.41 Million in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $223,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR opened at $93.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.