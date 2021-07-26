Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.54 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tronox as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

