Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.61 Million in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $60.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.