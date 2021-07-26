Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 386,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 855.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 263.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 1,068,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.34 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

