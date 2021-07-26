Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,074 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REYN opened at $28.70 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

