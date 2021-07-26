Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $119.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

