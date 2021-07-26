Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Change Healthcare Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
