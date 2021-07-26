Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $259.79 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.58.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

