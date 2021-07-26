Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

