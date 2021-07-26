Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 27,619 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 22.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 106,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.18 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.