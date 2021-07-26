Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,562 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Joint worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $82.75 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

