Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 17,237 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,237 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $141,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

BCC opened at $49.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

