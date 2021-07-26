Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.17.

NYSE:LAD opened at $379.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

