Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $71.85 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

