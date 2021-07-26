Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $23,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

