Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.