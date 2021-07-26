Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236,015 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,109. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

