Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 211,457 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,457 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

