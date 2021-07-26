Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 26,425 Shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.69% of Therapeutics Acquisition worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition by 377.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Therapeutics Acquisition by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,718,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Therapeutics Acquisition by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $12,859,000.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 209,100 shares of Therapeutics Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Therapeutics Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

About Therapeutics Acquisition

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

