Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,256 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $197.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $133.43 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

