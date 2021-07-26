Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,599 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 62,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.02 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

