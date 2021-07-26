Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,074 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

