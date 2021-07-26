Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

