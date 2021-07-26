Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $64,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,644,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $266.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,664.90, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.17. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.