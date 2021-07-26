Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.66. 39,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 37,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

