Jarvis Network (JRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $1.12 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00818150 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

