Jarvis+ Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $735,243.07 and approximately $309,733.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

