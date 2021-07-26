Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of KBC Group in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

