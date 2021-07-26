Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

SNA stock opened at $224.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.87. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,671 shares of company stock worth $13,429,678. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

