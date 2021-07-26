Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Navigator in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $9.30 on Monday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $519.81 million, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

