Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IS. William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get ironSource alerts:

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.