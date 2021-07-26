Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Euronav in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 113.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

