Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ING Groep in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ING. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 11,098.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $15,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

