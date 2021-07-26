Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,280 shares of company stock worth $14,905,445. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

