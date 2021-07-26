Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TNK. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of TNK opened at $12.39 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after buying an additional 73,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

