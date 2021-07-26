Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Boston Beer Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Boston Beer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,094.13.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $701.00 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $693.21 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,009.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 43.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

