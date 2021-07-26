Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Unilever PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Unilever in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. Unilever has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

